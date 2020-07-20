Denver DA says police were justified in killing woman during firefight on West Colfax

DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver District Attorney has declared that an officer involved shooting that occurred Aug. 15, 2019 and left one woman dead was justified.

The shootout happened near West Colfax and Perry Street in Denver around 11:30 p.m. that night.

According to Denver police, they spotted a suspicious SUV at the 7-11 at West Colfax and Perry Street. Police tried to contact two people inside of the SUV, but a woman got out and ran away, while firing at officers, according to police.

The woman, later identified as Jamie Fernandez, was shot was taken to the hospital where she later died. The man who was in the vehicle was taken into custody and identified Friday as 31-year-old Justin Lucero.

According to a document obtained by FOX31, police found a syringe loaded with suspected methamphetamine on the floor of the suspect’s vehicle, along with a wrapper.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann ruled that the shooting was justified because Fernandez had a gun and was firing at officers.

“Without any warning, Ms. Fernandez reached into her purse and produced a semi-automatic handgun. She leveled it at the officers and another individual and fired at them,” explained DA McCann. “Under these dangerous circumstances, Officers Lopez and Reyes were forced to make split-second judgments, and their decision to shoot Ms. Fernandez in self-defense and in defense of others was legally justified.

McCann will hold a community meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss her conclusions. The public is invited to join that meeting by clicking here: https://bit.ly/3fyhf74.

DA McCann also released the video that was used in the review. You can watch that above.

Read DA McCann’s full decision letter to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen here.