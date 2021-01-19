Denver DA: Police justified in killing armed man on Colorado Boulevard

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver district attorney announced Tuesday that after reviewing the incident, Denver police officers were justified in killing an armed man on Colorado Boulevard last September.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann decided not press charges against Denver Police Department Corporals Robert Krelle and Anthony Gutierrez-McKain or Denver Police Officer Dennis Liss.

During the incident, police were called on a report of a man with a gun, who was later identified as 22-year-old Mac McPherson, at 10:34 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Colorado Boulevard.

When police arrived, they saw a man, who also appeared intoxicated, on the west side of the street with what looked like a gun protruding from his waistband.

As officers demanded McPherson to get on the ground, McPherson acknowledged he had a gun and reached into his right front pocket and pulled out a black handgun. Police then fired several bullets at McPherson.

Officers applied first aid and life-saving measures to McPherson, and paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 11:22 p.m.

“While, I have little insight into Mr. McPherson’s state of mind other than he appeared depressed, the facts show that these officers were quickly presented with an armed, drunk, and uncooperative person who was reaching for a gun,” said DA McCann, in a statement. “While a different outcome might have occurred, to ask these officers to wait and see what happened after Mr. McPherson pulled his gun is unreasonable. Under these circumstances, I determine that the use of deadly force was lawfully justified.”