DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann will not seek reelection in 2024, she announced on Thursday.

“It has been the honor and privilege of my life to head up the Denver District Attorney’s Office and the amazing team of committed dedicated employees for the past several years,” McCann said in a statement. “This was the most difficult decision I have made about my career and future, and it came with a great deal of thought, weighing of options, and consideration for the future of the Denver District Attorney’s Office.”

McCann was elected in November 2016 and sworn in the following January. She was elected for a second term in 2020, which is set to end in January 2025.

McCann addressed the media about the development in a Thursday morning news conference.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann (Credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

McCann was a four-term state House representative before she became DA. She said she has since achieved her goals as the prosecutorial leader for Denver, which factored into her decision.

McCann said she thinks the DA’s office is in “excellent shape and is thriving.”

“I have great confidence in the current state of the office, and I sincerely hope that the reforms we have made will not just continue but that they will grow and thrive under a new district attorney,” McCann said.

McCann plans to keep focus on juveniles, fentanyl, guns

Some of the achievements she cited include a dedicated juvenile unit, a domestic violence firearms relinquishment program and community meetings when charges are not filed against officers who shoot people. Her office also focused on behavioral health, bringing a newly created unit to bond hearings, and developing alternatives to incarceration.

During the rest of her time in office, she said she plans to focus on:

The ongoing amount of juvenile violence in Denver

The continued increase in fentanyl and the many repercussions of its use,

The increase in the use and prevalence of guns, especially in the hands of juveniles.