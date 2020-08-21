Denver DA McCann addresses the rise of gun violence

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver District Attorney Beth McCann is concerned about Denver’s rise in gun violence and provides ways to reduce gun theft in a newsletter released on Friday.

Young people are experiencing the brunt of the violence, at least nine young people have died from gun violence this year, McCann said.

Denver’s Youth Violence Task Force is working on the factors in the increase.

“A lot of young people go out and get weapons or guns because they feel like that’s the only way to protect themselves. If they have a gun, then you need one, too. You gotta protect yourself and your people,” one teenager on the task force said.

Stolen guns are on the rise, up more the 25% in three years. Denver police say theft is the number one way young people get their hands on guns.

Preventing ‘smash and grab’ crimes by protecting your vehicle and safe firearm storage are key factors to preventing gun theft, according to police.