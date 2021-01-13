Denver DA files charges in Christmas morning murder

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorneys Office (DA) announced charges against the suspect in a Christmas day murder.

Tonell Love, 36, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree assault, the DA’s office announced on Wednesday.

On Dec. 25, Denver police officers responded to a call from the Denver Hyatt hotel. When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Paul Norwood dead at the scene.

Love was arrested on the day of the incident at the scene.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 5.