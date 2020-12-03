Denver DA files 51 counts related to sexual assault against Denver man

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced on Wednesday that 51 counts have been filed against 32-year-old Trevondus Estes.

32-year old Trevondus Estes is alleged to have committed a string of brazen armed robberies at massage-related businesess.



Anyone w info —or who thinks they were assaulted by Estes —is asked to call the Sex Crimes Hotline at 720-913-6040. https://t.co/pPnKsO0GrQ pic.twitter.com/ImTQvZ3Roj — Denver DA (@DenverDAsOffice) December 2, 2020

Estes faces counts of sexual assault, aggravated robbery, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and violating bail bond conditions.

The charges are in connection to several armed robberies at businesses offering massage services.

In one case, Estes is accused of entering the victim’s business, forcing her into a room at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her, according to the Denver DA’s office.

Anyone with info —or who thinks they were assaulted by 32-year old Trevondus Estes — is asked to call the Sex Crimes Hotline at 720-913-6040.



Prosecutors in our office charged Estes with 51 criminal counts. https://t.co/pPnKsO0GrQ — Denver DA (@DenverDAsOffice) December 2, 2020

The Denver Police Department believes there may be more victims. Anyone who thinks they may have been assaulted by Trevondus Estes — and those with any information — are asked to call the Sex Crimes Hotline at: 720-913-6040.

His arrest photo is being withheld as investigations continue, according to the DA’s office.