Denver DA files 51 counts related to sexual assault against Denver man

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced on Wednesday that 51 counts have been filed against 32-year-old Trevondus Estes.
Estes faces counts of sexual assault, aggravated robbery, second-degree kidnapping, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and violating bail bond conditions.
The charges are in connection to several armed robberies at businesses offering massage services.
In one case, Estes is accused of entering the victim’s business, forcing her into a room at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her, according to the Denver DA’s office.
The Denver Police Department believes there may be more victims. Anyone who thinks they may have been assaulted by Trevondus Estes — and those with any information — are asked to call the Sex Crimes Hotline at: 720-913-6040.
His arrest photo is being withheld as investigations continue, according to the DA’s office.