Denver DA does not believe ‘we could prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt’ for Tay Anderson case

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver district attorney’s office confirmed it did not file charges against Denver Public Schools Director Tay Anderson because it “did not believe we could prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt as is our ethical obligation.”

“Today DPD Detective Curtis Johnson confirmed to me that their investigations into Director Anderson have been presented to the Denver DA’s office who has declined to file any charges,” Anderson’s attorney Christopher Decker said.

Anderson was accused of sexually assaulting an unnamed woman, per a BLM 5280 claim in March. Another allegation was that he committed sexual misconduct against dozens of DPS students.

A 96-page report released following an independent investigation by the Investigative Law Group determined that Anderson “had flirtatious social media contact with a 16-year-old DPS student while a board member” and that he “made two social media posts during the investigation that were coercive and intimidating toward witnesses.”

The report found most of the allegations as unsubstantiated but other comments in the report read that there was some concern. The report also said Anderson “made unwelcome sexual comments and advances, and/or engaged in unwelcome sexual contact toward members and associations of the Never Again Colorado Board of Directors.”

“I believe the most important message that can be conveyed at this time is that the finding of unsubstantiated claims against me is in no way a victory over survivors, but rather an opportunity to reconsider how we view and create not only restorative but also transformative justice for survivors, falsely accused and correctly convicted,” Anderson said in a tweet.

Since the report was released, DPS voted to censure Anderson and some Denver students believe the Board of Education didn’t go far enough by demonstrating in a walk out on Monday.