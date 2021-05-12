Denver DA clears Glendale police of in deadly 2020 Halloween shooting

GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) — Two members of Glendale Police Department that were involved in a Halloween night shooting in 2020 have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

A review, led by Denver’s District Attorney Beth McCann, concluded that officers Neal McCormick and Chandler Philips, who were both involved in the killing of John Pacheaco, were justified in their actions.

DA McCann has concluded that on Halloween night 2020 @Glendale_PD_CO officers were legally justified when they shot and killed John Pacheaco. Read her decision letter here: https://t.co/70vApunZEx pic.twitter.com/EvRtLjVSH8 — Denver DA (@DenverDAsOffice) May 12, 2021

On the night of October 31, 2020, John Pacheaco was blocking traffic, having parked his vehicle in a lane on South Colorado Boulevard, when the two officers attempted to talk to him.

As the officers approached the vehicle from the rear, Pacheaco put his car in reverse which nearly led to one of them being pinned against their police cruiser.

Officers McCormick and Philips responded to the abrupt and life-threatening situation by discharging their firearms into the oncoming vehicle, which led to the death of Pacheaco.

“At the moment they shot Mr. Pacheaco, these officers reasonably believed that their fellow officers were in danger of being killed or receiving serious bodily injury,” shared the District Attorney’s Office.

The D.A.’s decision letter was sent to Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen as well as Glendale Police Chief W.J. Haskins.

A summary of DA McCann’s findings will be presented to the public on May 26 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting can be attended via Zoom.