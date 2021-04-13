Denver DA charges two men in double-murder

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced murder charges for two men suspected in a double-murder earlier this month.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said Elias Chavez and Tlaloc Chavez, both 22, are charged with the murders of DeAngelo Tafoya, 22 and David Lara, 59.

Police responded to South Federal Boulevard and West Alameda Avenue about 4:06 p.m. on April 1 for a suspected shooting and found two gunshot victims at the scene.

A gold Honda CRV, the suspect vehicle, was spotted and stopped near West 7th Avenue and North Alcott Street about 4:12 p.m. by DPD.

The vehicle had four passengers: three adults and an infant, according to police.

Police found cartridge casings on the ground outside the driver’s side door and on the driver’s seat of the suspect vehicle.

A witness who saw the shooting positively identified the suspects. Elias was the driver and shooter and Tlaloc was a back seat passenger, the witness claimed.

Surveillance video obtained caught the suspect vehicle, the shooting and the vehicle fleeing the scene.

The men each face four counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, as well as a charge of crime of violence.

The Chavez’s are scheduled to appear in court on April 15.