Denver DA charges man with murder in fatal National Western Complex stabbing

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann charged Christopher Smith, 38, with one count of first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Smith is accused of killing 21-year-old Jared Villaluz-Jones at the National Western Complex on June 16.

According to the DA’s office, Smith allegedly stabbed Villaluz-Jones in the neck.

Smith had been staying at the National Western Complex, which is currently being used as a shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The incident began after the victim cut in front of Smith who was in line for the shower and continued in the dormitory area of the facility. Witnesses report that a verbal altercation ensued and Smith pulled out a knife and began stabbing the deceased,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Villaluz-Jones was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.