Denver DA charges man in fatal parking lot attack

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann filed one count of second-degree murder and one count of third-degree assault last week against 25-year-old Edgar Trujillo.

On May 18, Trujillo allegedly punched an man, causing him to fall and hit his head, according to the DA’s office. The victim did not survive.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Western Motor Inn near East 47th Avenue and Vasquez Boulevard in Denver.

Truijllo was arrested later that night without incident.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending the findings by the medical examiner.