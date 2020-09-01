Denver DA: Charges dismissed against 4 people accused of running short-term rental scheme

DENVER (KDVR) — Felony charges have been dismissed against four people who were accused of running a short-term rental scheme through Airbnb, the Denver District Attorney’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

According to Carolyn Tyler, a spokesperson for the DA’s office, the cases were dismissed because of COVID-19’s impact on court schedules.

“We were confident that we would be able to prove the short-term rental violations in court,” Tyler said in an email.

The court asked the DA’s office to limit the number of jury trials.

“While that caused us to make some difficult decisions regarding which criminal cases to pursue, seeking justice in violent cases and those cases with specific Victim Rights Act implications, must receive priority,” Tyler said.

In June 2019, a couple was charged with attempting to influence a public servant after they allegedly claimed two homes as their primary residences. However, prosecutors said the couple was not living in either home and had been using the properties for short-term rentals.

Denver Municipal Code requires the owner or leaser of a short-term rental to live at the home being rented as their primary residence.