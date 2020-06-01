Denver curfew extended: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights

Police officers stand behind a wall of tear gas smoke after they attempt to disperse people marching along Colfax Ave. in Denver during the fourth consecutive day of protests in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020.(Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock added four more nights of curfews as protests in the city for the death of George Floyd and nighttime riots continue.

The curfew will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for Monday through Thursday nights, ending Friday morning.

Previous curfews were in effect Saturday and Sunday nights. Those ran from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A few exceptions of the curfews included: law enforcement, media, people traveling to/from work, people traveling to/from DIA, medical professionals, homeless persons, and anyone fleeing a dangerous situation.

City Attorney Kristin Bronson had said breaking curfew could result in a fine of up to $999.