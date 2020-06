DENVER (KDVR) — After nearly a week of curfews for Denver, the Mayor’s office said it does not expect to extend the curfew on Friday.

The first curfew was put in place on Saturday as protesters took to the streets, seeking justice for the death of George Floyd.

The curfew was from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for Monday through Thursday nights, and it ended on Friday morning.

Previous curfews were in effect Saturday and Sunday nights. Those ran from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.