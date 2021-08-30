Denver culture and art organizations can tap into $1M in grants

DENVER (KDVR) —Denver’s arts and cultural organizations, businesses and individuals can apply for Restart and Recovery Funding through Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

“Denver’s arts, culture and entertainment scene has been devastated by the pandemic with closures that have lasted for more than a year,” said Denver Arts & Venues executive director Ginger White. “Through this next round of funding, we intend to help the sector reopen and get back to the business of what it does best—bringing joy to the people of Denver.”

The Denver CARES Arts & Cultural Restart and Recovery Fund supports creative businesses, organizations and independent artists.

Applications from Denver’s diverse communities, such as American Indian, African American, Latino/x/e, Asian American and Pacific Islander, people with disabilities and LGBTQIA+ are encouraged.

Grants of up to $1,000 to individual artists and up to $25,000 to non- or for-profit organizations and

businesses experiencing severe financial distress will be awarded.

+Arts and culture are woven into the character of our city and after a year of dark stages and empty galleries, Denver’s cultural scene is coming back to life,” said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. “