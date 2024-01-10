DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are searching for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run on New Year’s Day.

On Jan. 1 at 4:51 a.m., police said a 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan and an Acura collided in the area of East 53rd Avenue and North Chambers Road near the Parkfield Lake Park in between the Montebello and Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhoods.

Police confirmed to FOX31 that the driver of the Acura died on scene, and the driver of the Dodge fled on foot. They have not been located in over a week.

Denver Police are looking for the driver of a Dodge Caravan after they fled the scene of a deadly crash on Jan. 1. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) Denver Police are looking for the driver of a Dodge Caravan after they fled the scene of a deadly crash on Jan. 1. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The Denver Police Department said witnesses reported the driver of the Dodge was seen driving recklessly at a high rate of speed in the area before the crash.

On Jan. 1, police said they did not believe the driver of the Acura was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, however, the driver of the Dodge was believed to have been under the influence.

Now, police are looking to identify the driver.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the hit-and-run is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.