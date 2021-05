An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency.

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver officers are investigating a fatal crash that killed one and sent three others to the hospital overnight Saturday.

The single-vehicle crash happened at South Lincoln Street and Ohio Avenue. Police said one person was pronounced dead on scene and three others were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of the parties involved or how the crash happened.

#Denver Officers are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred at N Lincoln Street and Ohio Ave. One person has been pronounced deceased and three others have been transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non life threatening injuries. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 8, 2021