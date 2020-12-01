Denver COVID-19 testing sites closed Wednesday due to weather

DENVER (KDVR) — The public COVID-19 testing sites in Denver will closed Wednesday due to weather, the Denver Department of Public health and Environment announced.

The four sites, located at Paco Sanchez Park, Ruby Hill, Green Valley Ranch pool and Denver East High School, are currently only expected to be closed for one day.

The Pinpoint Weather Forecast calls for light snow Tuesday evening in and around Denver, with up to one inch of accumulation south and west of downtown. More snow will come Wednesday afternoon with generally one inch or less across the city.