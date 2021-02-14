Denver couples brace the cold this Valentine’s Day, some even ate outdoors

DENVER (KDVR) — Single degree temperatures gave couples in Denver a good excuse to hold each other a bit tonight this Valentine’s Day.

Restaurants were busy and full of reservations; some even ate outdoors.

“We made reservations and we thought we would be inside, because we made reservations,” Mary Bourne said, eating Valentine’s Day dinner with her boyfriend and another couple in 3-degree weather.

Their double date didn’t go quite as planned.

“It’s happening outside, so we are pretty cold,” Rachel Cella said, who thought they’d be eating indoors after making a reservation at Hapa Sushi over a week ago. “It’s expensive to eat here too, so this has been an interesting experience.”

The couples said the outdoor heaters the restaurant staff put around their table made them relatively warmer, but they still couldn’t feel their toes.

“It’s not the best, you can tell they are trying but it’s not great,” Bourne said.

As the couples tried not to freeze, so did flower shop delivery drivers.

“We have to wrap the flowers in wrapping paper and a paper bag, so the cold frost doesn’t affect the petals,” Javier Madrigal with Sophisticated Blooms in Denver said. “With the cold we have to take additional steps to make sure the flowers arrive safely, and we have to communicate with either the sender or recipient, so they know they have a perishable package coming.”

Temperatures dropped to 13 degrees below zero Sunday night breaking the record low for Valentine’s Day.