DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver couple walked down a different type of aisle as they exchanged wedding vows 30,000 feet above the ground on a Frontier Airlines flight.

Erin Bright and Jeff Wareing were the winners of a one-of-a-kind “Wedding in the Sky VIP Las Vegas” experience from Frontier Airlines.

On Saturday, the couple shared their love for one another 30,000 feet above the ground somewhere between Denver and Las Vegas. As they walked down the aisle aboard the Frontier Airlines plane, they were met by a Frontier pilot who officiated over the vows.

Not only was it an unforgettable wedding for the newlyweds, but unsuspecting passengers were also treated to the surprise ceremony, according to Frontier. Photos from the wedding show passengers pulling out their phones to take videos and pictures to remember this unique flight.

Erin Bright and Jeff Wareing exchanged vows aboard a Frontier Airlines flight to Las Vegas. (Credit: Frontier Airlines)

Once the ceremony was over, the whole flight was treated to complimentary refreshments.

Bright and Wareing will have their official wedding ceremony at the Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas. Cheers to the happy couple!