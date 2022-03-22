DENVER (KDVR) — A west Denver couple said people are showing up at their front door, claiming they had paid a breeder for a puppy online and were there to pick it up.

Audrey Bartus said at least seven different times, since September, someone knocked on their door, saying they were there to pick up a Great Dane puppy, each time referencing the name “George Bennet” as the person who sold it to them.

Nobody with the name George Bennet has, or does live, at the address.

“Happens once,” it’s a fluke,” Bartus said. “Twice, and then you start to see a pattern.”

A spokesperson for the Better Business Bureau Great West and Pacific said people who buy pets online have become a common trend in the COVID era.

Keylen Villagrana said potential customers should always get video of the seller and any pet, versus a photo. They should also verify phone numbers and addresses.

“Legitimate breeders will always want you to feel comfortable,” Villagrana said.

With the help of social media, Bartus’ husband was able to trace a George Bennet to Massachusetts. The Problem Solvers did a search for people, with the same name, in that state. At least 200 people, with the same name, came up.

Bartus said she has had discussions with Denver Police, but because she and her husband are not considered victims, she was told there is not much law enforcement can do.

“What are the odds that this would happen to us?” Bartus said.