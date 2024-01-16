DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver City Council will discuss encampment cleanups in the city when temperatures are below freezing.

Initially, part of the discussion was about raising the threshold on when the city of Denver would open its warming shelters from 20 degrees to 32 degrees. Now, that part of the discussion is basically off the table.

Because the city decided to not increase the warming shelter opening threshold, advocates are asking the city to not conduct camp sweeps when temps fall below 32 degrees, especially when there is nowhere for those living at the camps to go.

This includes some new limitations, like if a camp is in the right of way, if there is a concern about public health, and if the overall camping ban impacts the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, and the Denver Police Department’s camping enforcement team.

Councilmember Kevin Flynn questioned different city agencies, like the health and fire departments, about what safety concerns they ran into previously.

Denver Fire Department Chief Desmond Fulton said that in 2023, his crews responded to 108 encampment fires.

“We also respond to numerous calls which would be considered illegal burn, we respond to anywhere from 3-6 illegal burns a day at encampments. More often than not, we have to make the determination once we’re on-site, whether it’s occupants that are merely keeping warm or potentially cooking lunch or dinner, and we allow the officers to make that determination, as long as there is no threat to themselves or others,” said Fulton.

Additionally, Fulton added that they confiscated 12,000 lbs. of propane and 1,000 lbs. of other compressed gas.

DDPHE’s Bob McDonald spoke about the concern of a propane explosion hurting people but also taking out electricity.

However, those sponsoring this bill clarified that fire and police regular operations would not be limited. They can still respond if there is a fire or some type of other crime, like drug use or assault. The proposed ordinance only regulates the enforcement of the presence of the tent itself.

The council voted last week to pass the ban 9-4, and Tuesday night will be the final reading.