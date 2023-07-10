DENVER (KDVR) — Monday is the last city meeting for the current Denver City Council members. One of their final issues to vote on is allocating another round of pandemic checks for some Denver residents.

The goal is to help with basic needs like housing, food, utilities, bills, transportation, childcare and/or healthcare for people who were not eligible for federal pandemic relief.

The council members are weighing a proposed contract with a nonprofit called Impact Charitable to provide Denver residents with one-time, direct cash assistance. People could receive $1,000 for the first child and, potentially, an additional $500 for households with multiple children.

This would total $3 million through June 30, 2024.

Who is eligible for the pandemic relief checks?

The resolution states the payments will be made to the head of household, who is not eligible for federally funded public benefits, and with at least one child 17 years of age or under living in the household.

This program has stricter eligibility than Denver’s Left Behind Workers fund in previous years.

New Denver council members

All members who were newly elected in the 2023 municipal election will be sworn in on July 17, and the first meeting of the new council will be that same afternoon at 3:30 p.m.