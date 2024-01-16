DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council has approved a $2.3 million settlement with a man who lost an eye to a police projectile during the 2020 protests.

Jax Feldmann lost sight in one eye after a pepper ball — a projectile that disperses an irritant like pepper spray — ricocheted off a streetlamp post. The council approved the settlement in his case on Tuesday.

Feldmann has previously told the Problem Solvers he was walking with a friend toward his parked vehicle when he was struck and said he was not participating in the protests. But he did yell out, “We are all Americans,” before someone fired a shot in his direction.

Jax Feldmann suffered an eye injury during protests in Denver.

An internal affairs report obtained by FOX31 found no particular officer at fault for firing the shot that struck Feldmann but did acknowledge he was struck with a police projectile.

A charge of assault against an officer, according to the internal affairs report, requires an “identifiable suspect” who shows intent.