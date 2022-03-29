DENVER (KDVR) — Another decade has come and gone and now, like at the end of every 10-year stretch, the Denver City Council has given their stamp of approval for a newly redrawn map certain to impact elections and the communities they occur in for years to come.

On Tuesday, the arduous process of redrawing Denver City Council’s district boundaries hit a prominent checkpoint when they voted to approve the final redistricting map for the City and County of Denver, which was drawn according to data obtained during the 2020 census.

According to edicts outlined in the Denver City Charter, the Mile High City must be divided into 11 contiguous districts comprised of electoral precincts. Also, each district must be drawn to carry a target population of 65,047 people.

Before the council gave this final map draft the thumbs-up, six meetings were held so that the public could get information on the proposals in addition to giving their feedback. Two of these meetings were virtual while the other four were held in person.

“This year’s effort was done under a dramatically tighter time frame than in previous years and yet had more public opportunity for input than ever before. That is something we should be proud of and continue to improve upon in the future,” said Council Pro Tem Jamie Torres.

According to the council, they used interactive mapping software for the first time in their history so that the public could partake throughout the process.

The chair of the Redistricting Working Group, Councilmember Amanda P. Sandoval, heralded the council’s efforts, along with Councilmembers Chris Herndon and Kendra Black.

“Chairing the Redistricting process for Denver was an honor and privilege, for the first time in history we went to the residents and asked them to help us define their Communities of Interest, draw and submit maps, and have a third-party facilitator who created a report incorporating the feedback we received during the map vetting process,” said Councilmember Sandoval.

If you have any questions concerning the redistricting of Denver, all of the resources connected to the project can be found on their website.

You can also contact the Denver City Council by phone at 720-337-2000.