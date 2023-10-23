DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation said Monday that a passenger train route to Steamboat Springs and Craig could be re-established thanks to a $5 million investment to study the rail line and other projects.

According to CDOT, communities in the Yampa Valley brought attention to reestablishing a passenger rail line that previously operated across a 191-mile Union Pacific Railroad route until 1968.

The route starts in Denver, runs through Winter Park and Steamboat Springs and ends in Craig.

CDOT has been looking into the possibility of a mountain rail line for months, with recent developments making the idea a real possibility.

Decreased coal traffic on Union Pacific rail lines has led officials from the company to be more open to increased passenger rail traffic, according to CDOT.

Amtrak’s California Zephyr and Winter Park Express already use a portion of the route, but CDOT said there’s the capacity for more passenger service.

CDOT said the rail service would coordinate with and complement existing public transit in the mountains, including the Bustang system.

The department also pointed out that the ride itself would be breathtaking and run through some of the most beautiful scenery in Colorado.

CDOT said it is also working on the Front Range Passenger Rail, which would include service from Pueblo and include Denver, Fort Collins and, ultimately, Wyoming and New Mexico.