DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council is expected to vote to extend the local disaster emergency declaration Monday pertaining to sheltering migrants that come to Denver from the southern border.

Denver said it needs more money and resources to deal with the increase in migrants coming here.

Over the past seven months, the city has seen a steady influx of over 11,200 migrants and asylum seekers arrive in the city without having any immediate plans for shelter, according to the resolution.

The sudden increase in need to provide shelter, transportation, food and services, basic health and first aid needs is straining and exceeding current city resources.

They call it a humanitarian crisis.

The resolution states the city has already requested financial assistance from the federal and state governments and nonprofits to help with the cost of resources.

In a previous briefing to the council, Margaret Danuser, Denver’s Chief Financial Officer said Denver is spending roughly $800-1,000 each week per migrant under the current efforts. They estimate that would reach $17-$20 million by the end of June.

This emergency declaration was originally drafted on December 15, 2022. Monday night they will vote to extend it to August 21, 2023.

This will be discussed in the city council Monday, June 26 at 3:30 p.m.