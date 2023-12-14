DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver County grand jury has indicted a contractor on 39 counts, including securities fraud, theft and violations of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, and he’s also accused in several home burglaries.

According to the grand jury indictment, Kyle Arienta initially stole about $1.1 million from three families who hired him to complete construction projects on their Denver-area homes and stole another $1.7 million from investors through September of this year.

Separate from the indictment, Arienta also faces 11 counts of attempted or completed home burglaries that happened primarily in Denver’s Crestmoor, Hilltop, Washington Park and Belcaro neighborhoods in November. Further cases are under investigation.

“Mr. Arienta is accused of violating the trust of numerous clients and friends, as well as burglarizing numerous homes, and these charges are an important step toward holding him accountable for his alleged crimes,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a release. “I want to thank the prosecutors and investigators in my office, the Colorado Division of Securities and the officers and detectives with the Denver Police Department and the Cherry Hills Village Police Department, whose hard work on these cases has gotten us to this point.”

The first 33 counts in the indictment relate to an alleged pattern of racketeering. The last six are habitual criminal charges — theft and second-degree burglary — from 2009-2010.

Indictment details fake investment project

According to the indictment, Arienta filed documentation to register his company, Precision Renovations, with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Oct. 27, 2014. The indictment states that Arienta used this business to solicit investors for a construction project in Denver.

However, Arienta “fabricated the entire investment project,” according to the indictment.

Between April 2022 and Sept. 18, 2023, Arienta allegedly used various bank accounts to deposit funds from investors, using the money for unpermitted and undisclosed purposes like daily living expenses, legal fees, assorted merchandise and other personal expenses.

According to the indictment, Arienta had renovated the home at the address he used for his fake investment project, but there was no need or authorization for Arienta to solicit investors for the project. The house was also not going to be sold when Arienta completed the renovation, nor did he tell investors there were other investors providing project funding.

The contractor allegedly stole approximately $1.7 million from investment victims through these acts.

Indictment: Co-mingled funds used indiscriminately

Arienta is also facing seven counts of theft for amounts between $100,000 and $1 million. According to the indictment, Arienta allowed funds from customers for specific projects to co-mingle with other deposits in his accounts, and he solicited previous clients to provide funds for his investment project.

Arienta then used those funds for non-construction purposes, like traveling, gambling in Black Hawk, day-trading with TD Ameritrade Inc., mortgage payments, food, gas and other personal expenses, the indictment says.

According to the indictment, Arienta also defrauded previous customers from past projects, as the contractor asked the clients to be investors in his “project.” He also would request one-time payments for smaller amounts, such as $500, from clients hoping their projects would be completed.

Additionally, the indictment alleges Arienta completely abandoned at least three projects after completing minimal work. This cost the three families approximately $1.1 million.