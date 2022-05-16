DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council is considering banning conceal carry guns in all city buildings, recreation centers and parks.

Earlier this month, a city park on Denver’s west side was shut down after a man was shot and killed there.

Supporters of the ban say it will make city properties safer. But those opposed argue the measure eliminates a person’s right to defend themselves and is possibly unconstitutional. Rocky Mountain Gun Owners members are lobbying against the measure.

There would be exemptions for law enforcement, military personnel and licensed security guards among others.

Violations would begin at $50, but could go as high as $999.

The measure is part of Mayor Hancock’s Public Safety Action Plan for 2022. Public comment will begin at 5 p.m. Monday evening prior to the full city council meeting.