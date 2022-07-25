DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver City Council will vote on installation contracts for solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations around the city on Monday night.

Denver’s Climate Action Office has 13 sites on its radar to install solar panels. Those include:

Barnum Rec Center

Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Library

Denver Zoo’s Animal Hospital

Additionally, the city is considering 15 locations for electric vehicle charging stations. Those include:

The Denver Zoo

Montbello Branch Library

Red Rocks

The city says charging at those locations will remain free, but that could change in the future.

The goal for this project is to cut down on the city’s reliance on fossil fuels, making it easier for people to use electric cars and reduce pollution. The city also says it takes into account Gov. Jared Polis’ desire to add nearly a million electric cars to the state by 2030.

This project will cost $9 million and will come from the climate protection fund. That fund is fueled by money from local sales and use tax.