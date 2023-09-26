DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday morning, a Denver city crew conducted a third homeless encampment sweep under Mayor Mike Johnston.

Around 7:30 a.m. crews showed up to put a fence around the camp at 7th and Logan near the governor’s mansion. Denver police officers also showed up.

This is the first time the unhoused will be offered a hotel to stay in following the sweep.

A seven-day notice was posted on Sept. 19 that the camp would be cleared on Sept. 26. Some of the people living on 7th and Logan will move into a hotel where they will be offered resources.

Housing advocates at Housekeys Action Network Denver said the hotel stay is appreciated due to the cooler weather coming up. However, they said some people at the camp are not interested in going to the hotel due to the “halfway house-like rules” and called the rules invasive.

“It is a surety that many people will move into Best Western only to be kicked out days, weeks or months later with the frigid rules they have set,” said a Housekeys Action Network Denver spokesperson.

Some of the rules include no guests, no substance use of any kind, and regular no-notice room checks.

“We have made it clear to the city that cops are not needed for such a move. So, we are hoping this will be respected,” the spokesperson said.

However, law enforcement was on hand during Tuesday morning’s sweep.

This comes after a Monday night city council meeting. The Denver City Council extended contracts and increased funding for several organizations in the ongoing effort to combat homelessness.