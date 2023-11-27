DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re looking to snag some tickets to a show or concert coming up, now might be the time to do it.

Ticket outlet AXS has a Cyber Monday sale going on, with tickets to dozens of shows in the Denver metro being sold for as little as $15.

The dates for the shows range from Tuesday, Nov. 28, to June 1, 2024.

Most of the shows are at venues like the Bluebird Theater, Mission Ballroom or the Ogden Theatre, with tickets to at least two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on sale.

Some of the listed shows are outside of the Denver metro area, including two shows in Colorado Springs, and one show in Pueblo.