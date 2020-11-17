Denver company leads way in Free Thanksgiving Meal promotion

DENVER (KDVR) — Shoppers will have the opportunity to receive cash back for Thanksgiving meal staples if they participate in a new promotion launched by Denver-based Ibotta, Walmart, Campbell’s and Coca-Cola.

The companies involved say the special offer is in response to help families who are forced to tighten their budgets this year.

To participate, according to a press release, shoppers should download the rewards platform, Ibotta, or download the web extension. Users should then click on the ‘Free Thanksgiving Dinner’ offer. After selecting all the specified dinner items, users should shop online for curbside pick-up or in store at a local Walmart.

Once purchased, users should scan the receipt into the Ibotta app or link a Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases. Participants will earn cash back for the purchase which comes out to about $20.

The nine items are meant to feed a family of five.

The items include the following:

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)

2-liter bottle of Coke

All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)

French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)

Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)

Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)

Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

The promotion is happening through Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

For more information about the promotion visit Ibotta’s website.