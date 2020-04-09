Denver company gives away free eggs for Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- In a nondescript building in north Denver, there is a whole lot of cooking going on.

Sarah Lair, owner of Five Eggs Meal Delivery, is creating, cooking and delivering fully prepared meals made from scratch. She also cooked up an idea to make Easter a little nicer this year.

And it all started with an idea and an egg.

"There is a shortage in the grocery stores and these kids are not going to get to dye Easter eggs," said Lair.

Her idea of making Easter a little more pleasant for people is pretty simple: acquire 350 dozen chicken eggs -- 4,200 total -- and hand them out, free of charge, to whoever shows up.

"We are going to give each car one pack of 10," said Lair.

Five Eggs' great egg giveaway took place in the parking lot of the CrossFit at Stapleton on Wednesday evening.

“We are going to be wearing our masks and our gloves and keep it safe," Lair said.