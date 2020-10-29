Denver community-based COVID-19 test sites aim to reach more underserved people

DENVER (KDVR) — Underserved communities are accessing focused, community-based testing sites in greater numbers than mass testing sites, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) announced Wednesday.
The Paco Sanchez Park and Montbello Recreation Center sites are open from from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Mobile testing are available for homebound people. Appointments can be made by calling 311.
Upcoming Community Testing Events locations in Denver include:
- Thursday:
- Clinica Tepayac Globeville Community Church, open from 8 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Green Valley Ranch Pool open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Paco Sanchez Park open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Friday:
- Paco Sanchez Park open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Green Valley Ranch Pool open from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Saturday:
- Denver Human Services: East open from 9 a.m.–1 p.m.