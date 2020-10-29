Denver community-based COVID-19 test sites aim to reach more underserved people

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

DENVER (KDVR) — Underserved communities are accessing focused, community-based testing sites in greater numbers than mass testing sites, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) announced Wednesday.

The Paco Sanchez Park and Montbello Recreation Center sites are open from from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Mobile testing are available for homebound people. Appointments can be made by calling 311.

Upcoming Community Testing Events locations in Denver include: