DENVER (KDVR) — Three people are recovering after being stabbed at a Denver hotel used as a shelter for families who are homeless.

The stabbing happened at the old Comfort Inn near Interstate 70 and Quebec Street.

Police were called to the shelter Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. Three people, including two teenagers, were taken to the hospital.

Officers say preliminary information indicates this is an isolated incident that stemmed from an argument between two families. No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate, but residents are now questioning their safety.

“It’s kind of crazy, We should have more counselors to talk to people to de-escalate the anger,” said Hajji Hinds, a resident.

The Denver Department of Housing Stability, or HOST, said it is deeply saddened by the incident and the agency is assessing any additional security needs,

The city says the facility is staffed 24/7. There are security cameras and monitoring. There are rules for residents that include no violence or threat of violence, no weapons and no use or possession of drugs or alcohol on site. There are regular room checks.

But it is a low-barrier shelter. There are no patdowns, metal detectors or bag searches.

Hinds said he’d like to have visible security at night.

“You never know what’s going to happen every day,” he said.