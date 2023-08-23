DENVER (KDVR) — Some apples are about ready to be harvested, and while most orchards don’t open until late August to September, a few are already sold out for the season before their doors even open.

Here’s the status of some of the most sought-out apple orchards:

Open reservations

Peachfork Orchards – Palisade

Calling a day or two in advance is usually enough time to make a reservation. The orchard will be open when the apples are ripe, which can range from early September to October depending on the apple.

Bolton’s Orchards and Farm Market – Grand Junction

Bolton’s Orchards is usually open from 2 – 6 p.m. but the hours aren’t completely set. Call the orchard to make a reservation.

Big B’s – Hotchkiss

The orchard is currently updating the “U-pick” calendar for 2023, more information will be out soon. It’s not clear if you need a reservation this year.

Doesn’t require reservations

Fruit Basket Orchards – Grand Junction

By late August, the Gala apple will be ready to be picked. The orchard is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The orchard will show you where to pick, what to pick, and how to pick the best apples of the season.

Adam’s Apple Orchard – Ault

On Saturdays and Sundays, the orchard will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In late August, apples like Norkent, Zestar, Williams Pride, Pristine and Ginger Gold are available.

Reservations already sold out for the season

Ya Ya Farm & Orchard – Longmont

Better luck next year. Reservations from September through November are booked up for the season.

Nelms Farm – Golden

The apple season is reserved for those with reservations, and the apples will be free this year. Because of the hail storms, most of the apples aren’t in good shape, according to the website. The farm still has potatoes, honey, jam, and bread this year.

Apple picking closed for the season

Happy Apple Farm – Penrose

It opens on Sept. 16 for the pumpkin patch, but because of a freeze in April and then a hailstorm in July, the orchard lost its apple yield.

Third Street Apples – Penrose

The orchard is closed due to a low crop yield, but the apples will still be available at Coyotes Coffee Den on weekends.

Colon Orchards – Cañon City

The orchard is open, but it no longer offers pick-your-own apples.

Missed one?

If the status of an apple orchard changes or FOX31 missed an orchard, please email madeline.rhodes@kdvr.com to update the list.