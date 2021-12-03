Denver Coliseum closing its emergency homeless shelter

DENVER — The Denver Coliseum is closing its homeless shelter after over 19 months of service.

The Denver Coliseum was was established as an emergency homeless shelter by the City and County of Denver sue to the pandemic. The shelter provided for over 3,000 people and served 492,199 meals.

“We are forever grateful to our many partners, and to the community, for stepping up without hesitation when the pandemic hit,” said HOST Executive Director Britta Fisher. “Lifesaving work and services were quickly deployed at the Coliseum, and these measures now continue across our shelter network.”

The shelter offered individuals access to food, rest, medical care, internet, laundry and more.

Although this location is closing, there are other options for those seeking emergency shelter. Visit denvergov.org/emergencyshelter for more information.