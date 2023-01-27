DENVER (KDVR) — If you are looking to start your day with a cup of joe or find an afternoon pick-me-up, there are some great coffee shops across Colorado.

In fact, according to a new list out from Trips to Discover, one of the top 25 coffee shops in the Untied States is located in Denver.

“After taking into account everything from sustainability practices, variety of roasts, atmosphere, and overall quality, we’ve pulled together our final list,” Trips to Discover said.

Coming in at number 22 on the list is Dandy Lion Coffee in Denver. It is located at 5225 E. 38th Ave. and is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

“Love to pair your coffee with a peaceful setting? Head to Dandy Lion Coffee Co. to find the usual combination of coffee and horticulture. This half plant shop half coffee joint is known for its weird and wonderful flavor combinations served up with a vibrant backdrop and the chance to walk away with a new houseplant,” Trips to Discovered shared.

Top 25 in the U.S.

Here is a look at the top 25 coffee shops in the U.S., according to Trips to Discover:

Dandy Lion Coffee also has a longer milk menu compared to standard coffee shops, with options like Vietnamese condensed milk, as well as toffee-nut and macadamia milk, according to Trips to Discover.