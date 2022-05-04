DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City is bracing for Cinco de Mayo celebrations Thursday and into the weekend, as big events will have traffic impacts and cause street closures.

The Denver Police Department is reminding drivers that Federal Boulevard will be reduced to one lane in each direction from 6th Avenue to West Florida Avenue so first responders can travel freely on May 7 and May 8.

The Cinco de Mayo Celebration Culture Festival and Parade will be held at Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There will be several road closures around Civic Center Park starting Friday, May 6, ahead of the celebrations. You can learn more about specific closures on DPD’s Facebook page.

Courtesy: Denver Police Department

DPD will hold a news conference Thursday at 10:00 a.m. to remind people of the closures and to drink responsibly. You can watch it live on FOX31 NOW in the player above.