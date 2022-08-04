CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A climber died after falling in the Sangre de Cristo mountains on Wednesday, the Custer County Search and Rescue Team said in a Facebook post.

The Denver-based climber and his partner got off track around 13,800 feet near the Crestone Traverse when he fell, CCSAR said. His partner climbed down to try and help but was unable to get to him and was unable to move from that point.

The surviving climber was able to contact search and rescue through her Garmin inReach and let first responders know her location and need for help before weather moved in and made a rescue difficult or impossible, the rescue team said.

The Division of Fire Prevention and Control Cañon City Helitack and CCSAR Technical Rope Rescue Team were able to get both the surviving and deceased climbers out of the area.

The CCSAR team reminds climbers no matter how skilled they are, “careful and precise route-finding is imperative when climbing in the Crestone Group as the consequences are extremely high.” The team said climbers should be aware of weather conditions as they can change quickly and always be prepared in case of an accident.