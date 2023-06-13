Thousands of fans took to the streets of Denver to celebrate the Nuggets becoming NBA champions. (KDVR)

Denver (KDVR) — After 11 people were shot — 10 in LoDo and 1 by the 16th Street Mall — following the Denver Nuggets championship game Monday night, city leaders want fans to know there is a safety plan in place for the Nuggets championship parade and rally.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Union Station and end with a rally at Civic Center Park. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend.

“Families should feel safe. I think that we are well prepared for this,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said at a news conference Tuesday about the prior night’s violence.

He said he understands that families may be concerned about their safety after the LoDo violence, but leaders are confident they are prepared for the parade.

“We’ll continue to take a close look at our plan and see if there are ways to pivot and adjust and apply additional resources where we feel that they may be necessary,” Thomas said.

Armando Saldate, the executive director of the Denver Department of Safety, said officers will be very visible.

“We have a lot of folks on extra duty, extra time, overtime coming out to do that. So, we will be well-staffed and well-positioned. We will have our command post and likely have our emergency operations center activated as well, which brings all people to bear monitoring HALO cameras and all sorts of things, but I also want to reiterate community members are our best eyes and ears. You all know when you see something, you say something. You report it,” Saldate said at the news conference.

Denver has hosted multiple championship parades over the years, including for the Avalanche just last year.

“We’ve had a number of celebrations for our Denver Broncos, the Avalanche, so what we have seen is that these parades that occur in the daytime, there’s less likelihood of violent eruptions during that time of the day, so we have not seen those kinds of incidents occur during parades,” Thomas said.

Mayor Michael Hancock agreed.

“I think there are a lot of situations, circumstances that are different than what we saw last night. One, it’s not late at night and there are no revelers who have been enjoying themselves all night during the game. But we are going to do everything we can to make sure that people will be safe. My family will be down there. I encourage folks to come out,” the mayor told FOX31 over Zoom.