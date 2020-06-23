Denver City Council votes to end school gang-prevention contract

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver City Council decided to end funding for a school-based gang prevention program in an 8-4 vote on Monday night.

Council members Kendra Black, Jolon Clark, Kevin Flynn and Chris Herndon voted in favor of continuing the program; the remaining members voted against it. Protesters who had gathered at the meeting cheered the results.

The program cost about $1 million over the last 10 years. It will officially end on June 30.

The now-terminated contract placed juvenile probation officers in schools located in “high-risk neighborhoods experiencing high levels of gang violence.”

Dubbed “Gang Resistance Education And Training” (G.R.E.A.T), the program was housed within the Denver Department of Public Safety’s Gang Reduction Initiative of Denver (G.R.I.D.).

The costs of the program during the last 10 years are listed below:

Project Year Juvenile Probation Adult Probation Total Costs 2011 $ 36,843.21 $ 28,050.01 $ 64,893.22 2012 $117,684.19 $ 52,353.32 $170,037.51 2013 $ 122,735.24 $ 0.00 $ 122,735.24 2014 $119,848.22 $ 0.00 $ 119,848.22 2015 $ 59,006.65 $ 0.00 $ 59,006.65 2015 $ 60,000.00 $ 0.00 $ 60,000.00 2017 $ 63,951.36 $ 0.00 $ 63,951.36 2018 $ 120,964.83 $ 0.00 $ 120,964.83 2019 $ 142,392.88 $ 0.00 $ 142,392.88 2020 $ 75,807.82 $ 0.00 $ 75,807.82 Total Costs $919,234.40 $ 80,403.33 $999,637.73