Denver City Council votes to end 3-year contract with security firm involved in assault at Union Station

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver City Council voted down a three-year contract Monday night with security firm Allied Universal, citing concerns over a 2018 assault involving three contracted security guards.

In April 2018, two former security guards working for Allied Universal and contracted by RTD, were accused of assaulting a man inside a bathroom at Union Station; Victor Diaz and James Hart were charged with first degree assault, a third guard Taylor Taggert was charged with being an accessory to first degree assault and intimidating a witness or victim.

Councilmember Jamie Torres’ Office released a statement Monday night saying, “While Allied Universal has recently made commitments to increased training and community accountability, these steps were not taken until after the security company received pushback from both community and Council members.”

“We made a commitment as a council to recognize racism as a public health crisis and contracting with a security firm that has not demonstrated a real understanding of community healing and proactive change would be a step backward in our City’s efforts to address historical inequities.” according to the statement.

Torres’ office says Allied Universal is still providing security for homeless shelters and facilities through the end of 2020.