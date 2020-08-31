Denver city council votes on proposed emergency homeless shelter

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver city council will vote on a resolution Monday to lease space for a proposed new emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

If approved, the shelter would be located at 4600 E. 48th Ave. near an existing shelter; advocates say the proposed 24/7 shelter could utilize resources from the area shelter.

According to the city documents, Denver’s shelter capacity is down 56 percent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed shelter would be able to accommodate couples, people with pets and others, while abiding by CDC guidelines. The ten year contract would be funded largely by federal coronavirus relief funds, and is estimated to cost under $20 million.