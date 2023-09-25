DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday night, the Denver City Council will consider extending contracts and potentially increasing funding toward partnerships in an ongoing effort to combat homelessness.

The contract proposals come alongside a busy week tackling the issue of homelessness in Denver.

During the meeting Monday night, council members will vote on extending or creating contracts with local nonprofits like The Salvation Army, Volunteers for America, The Boys and Girls Club and the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, in an ongoing effort to end homelessness.

Some contracts will go through 2026 and total more than $9 million.

Next up on Tuesday morning, city workers are scheduled to clear out an encampment near the governor’s mansion off 7th and Logan Street. A seven-day notice was posted on Sept. 19 that the camp will be cleared by Sept. 26.

“Individuals will move from the encampments in this area into a hotel where they will continue to receive services,” Clarissa Boggs-Blake, manager of Denver’s Joint Information Center, told FOX31 in an email.

Denver also has three town halls scheduled this week, giving neighbors a chance to weigh in on the mayor’s plan to house 1,0000 people by the end of 2023.