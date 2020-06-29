Denver City Council session canceled for ‘health and safety’ concerns after protests at last week’s meeting

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday evening’s Denver City Council meeting has been canceled due to “health and safety” concerns, according to Stacy Simonet, a council spokesperson. The decision comes after protesters filled council chambers last week to demand a number of changes, including defunding the city’s police department.

“The number of speakers signing up for Council’s general public comment session that starts at 5 p.m. is drawing larger crowds each week. In addition, three required public hearings were on the agenda for tonight, also expected to draw in many members of the public. To ensure the health and welfare of everyone involved, Council decided to cancel the meeting,” the council said in a press release issued Monday afternoon.

According to the statement, the council has committed to fast-track a way for the public to virtually participate. “Virtual listening sessions” are also planned.

“Details for how virtual public participation will move forward will be released as soon as possible. Hearing from constituents during a time of pandemic and historic civil rights movement is a high priority for members of Denver City Council,” the press release stated.

Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca said President Jolon Clark canceled after council members held an operations meeting earlier Monday.

CdeBaca documented the operations meeting on her Twitter page. She said Councilman Chris Hinds asked Clark if canceling Monday’s meeting was a possibility. Clark responded affirmatively.

However, council members did not get to discuss canceling or vote on the matter, CdeBaca said.

No exec session. Council cancelled by President, no vote of the body. Decision happened after council disbursed from Operations mtg. https://t.co/1Xsq8FM5DS — Candi CdeBaca (@CandiCdeBacaD9) June 29, 2020