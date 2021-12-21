Denver city council passes plan to reduce neighborhood speed limits

Every company wants to get a screen into our home. There are Google Home devices, Amazon Echo devices and now Facebook Portal screens. The latest Facebook Portal Go offers some unique features but it's not for everybody. I took the Portal Go for a test in my home.

Hardware

The Facebook Portal Go is a slick-looking countertop smart screen. A 10" screen on the front looks bright and sharp/ The camera and microphone sits just above the screen. I love the privacy cover that slides to cover-up the camera. It's different than what we've seen on other devices and just looks cool.

The back of the Portal Go is wrapped in grey fabric. This is a trend that we've seen from Google and Amazon devices as well. I love it! It helps these hi-tech gadgets fit more comfortably into our homes. On the top you'll find 3 buttons, volume up, volume down and a circle button that disables/enables the camera and mic. There's also a small handle on the back! This is important because the Portal Go is designed to... GO! It has a battery built-in and the charging cable is more of a mini dock. Set the Go on top of the charging "pod" and it charges up. Life up the Go and it'll give you a handful of hours of use without being plugged in. I love this! Often I want to make a video call on a smart screen but I don't like being tied to a single location. Well done Facebook!

You can buy the Facebook Portal on Amazon, at most big box stores and directly from Facebook for $200 - it's on sale for the 2021 holiday for $150.