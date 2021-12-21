Denver city council passes plan to reduce neighborhood speed limits

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver city council members passed a proposal Monday night that would reduce the speed limits in neighborhoods from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.
The proposal passed 11 to 1 on Monday night. Under the plan, alleys would have a 15 mph limit, park roadways would be reduced from 20 mph to 15 mph, and neighborhood streets would be limited to 20 mph.
Council member Kendra Black, the sole vote against the plan, expressed concerns over the cost to switch out signage. The changes would cost an estimated $1.5 million in areas that are not considered to be the most problematic.
The mayor would still need to sign off on the proposal before it could go into effect.