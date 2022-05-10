DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s city council meeting got heated Monday night as advocates for the homeless refused to give up the podium after the public comment period and caused an hour delay.

Roughly two dozen people inside the chamber called for the council to end the camping ban and do more to provide housing for people living on the street — stating the lack of public restrooms and drinking fountains.

The advocates also asked the city to spend money differently to help people experiencing homelessness.

The public comment session was supposed to last 30 minutes but after that window, things got rowdy.

The group refused to give up the podium causing a recess and an hour delay before the regular meeting started.

You can also see the shirts they are wearing say “Denver’s decade of doom” which references and comes on the 10-year anniversary of the controversial camping ban.

District 9 Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca did stay in the room during the recess — and was the only one — while the group held an informal discussion about how to undo the camping ban.

In 2019, advocates tried to repeal the camping ban and were unsuccessful.

Advocates do have more protests planned this week, including one on Saturday morning in front of the city and county building.