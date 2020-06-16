Denver City Council listens to public comment before and after meeting

DENVER (KDVR) — While things were quiet outside the State Capitol Building Monday night, there was still plenty of outrage inside the Denver City Council Meeting.

The Council heard public comment before and after its regularly scheduled meeting.

Most of the comments included a “Black Lives Matter” Theme.

Several people called for the defunding and disbanding of the police department.

“All over this country and city,” said one woman. “There have been demands to abolish the police.”

“Denver, we have a serious problem,” said another man. “And it’s not gonna fix itself.”

While there were a handful of protesters outside of the State Capitol, there were no reports of any problems.